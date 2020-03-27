Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mercer suspends in-person classes, offers room and board reimbursement

Mercer suspends in-person classes, offers room and board reimbursement

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Mercer suspends in-person classes, offers room and board reimbursement

Mercer suspends in-person classes, offers room and board reimbursement

Mercer University is suspending all in-person classes for the Spring semester.

However, the university will continue to offer virtual classes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mercer suspends in-person classes, offers room and board reimbursement

Lewis, 41nbc news.

The rural telehealth services are free for the first 6 months after you sign up.

Also at mercer university, students will not return for in person classes this semester.

According to an update from university president william underwood ... all courses will continue online.

The university also plans to reimburse students for unused board and university




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarlaMayes

Marla Mayes RT @41NBC: Mercer suspends in-person classes, offers room and board reimbursement https://t.co/qAjL23mkwj 7 hours ago

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Mercer suspends in-person classes, offers room and board reimbursement https://t.co/qAjL23mkwj 7 hours ago

WGXAnews

WGXA JUST IN: Mercer University suspends in-person classes for remainder of school year https://t.co/A8Ep9aj9Dc 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.