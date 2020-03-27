New partnership to bring telehealth to rural doctors

Has nine.

And the south central health district... is reporting a total of 10 cases in its ten county district.

Mercer university's rural health innovation center has announced an exciting partnership that could help you see a doctor more easily.

Mercer university recently partnered with the georgia parternship for telehealth to bring rural physicians a new web-based telehealth consultation software.

Dr. jean sumner, the dean of mercer's school of medicine, says the covid-19 pandemic is creating innovation in the medical community.

"recently through this pandemic the federal government has afforded the opportunity to use telehealth more, and appropriately so that the patients get the care they need in the right setting and don't expose anyone to the virus."

Mercer university school of medicine recognized the need for more healthcare options during the pandemic.

The school applied for a grant through the state, that allows them to offer rural doctors a free video conference software they can use to diagnose patients.

Dr. sumner says her school is proud to be a part of this new program.

"we're able to off it free to these physicians who are really being called on to care for their communities and we hope this will be supportive.

We've had tremendous interest in it.

People are signing up by the hour, and so we're excited about being able to bring this, and we thank the state for the opportunity to work on behalf of the state to bring this to physicians."

To participate in the new telehealth system, doctors in rural areas can call 301-4700 or email info at georgia rural health dot org.

An account will then be created, and become available for patients to start scheduling appointments immediately.

Doctors will send patients an email with a link to their virtual appointment.

Mercer university hopes to expand the partnership to offer more services to rural healthcare providers in the future.

