Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: President Trump Signs $2 Trillion Emergency Bill

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Signs $2 Trillion Emergency Bill

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: President Trump Signs $2 Trillion Emergency Bill

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Signs $2 Trillion Emergency Bill

President Donald Trump has signed the $2 trillion emergency bill in an effort to boost the economy Friday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

paxr55

Kris Stoever RT @AFP: #UPDATE President Donald Trump issued a federal order to force auto giant General Motors to manufacture ventilators, as supplies o… 40 seconds ago

paxr55

Kris Stoever RT @AFP: #UPDATE President Donald Trump signed into law the $2 trillion rescue plan to salvage a US economy crippled by coronavirus, on a d… 52 seconds ago

ActionNewsJax

ActionNewsJax RT @TenikkaANjax: NOW: Federal #COVID19 update. President #Trump: Says if a thing like this should happen again, we will have different sy… 3 minutes ago

ActionNewsJax

ActionNewsJax RT @TenikkaANjax: NOW: Federal #COVID19 update. President #Trump: Says other countries are calling the US for ventilators. President says… 3 minutes ago

ActionNewsJax

ActionNewsJax RT @TenikkaANjax: NOW: Federal #COVID19 update. President #Trump: Says we are going to win the war with few lives as possible lost @Action… 3 minutes ago

ActionNewsJax

ActionNewsJax RT @TenikkaANjax: NOW: Federal #COVID19 update. President #Trump: Says we are now testing 100,000 people a day. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews #… 3 minutes ago

ActionNewsJax

ActionNewsJax RT @TenikkaANjax: NOW: Federal #COVID19 update. President #Trump: In partnership with CDC, White House & FEMA - Apple has launched new tool… 3 minutes ago

ActionNewsJax

ActionNewsJax RT @TenikkaANjax: NOW: Federal #COVID19 update. President #Trump: The Pentagon will mobilize the ready reserve. Also mentioned help that r… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.