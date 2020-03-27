Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19

‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:07s - Published < > Embed
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19

‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The British PM posted a video on Twitter to share the news.

Johnson said he is going into self-isolation and is currently having mild symptoms. Johnson said he will continue to lead the government’s response via video conference.

Earlier, Prince Charles, heir to British throne had tested positive for Covid-19.

Weeks earlier, he was seen avoiding handshakes at an event.

Charles, aged 71, is now in self-isolation at his home in Scotland.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TAGaunt

Le Damandeur @OzKaterji In 6 months time the beginning of this war and the appalling way the govt handled it will be forgotten.… https://t.co/VFJiEIqXvB 14 minutes ago

RedMcWilliams

Redmond McWilliams #36 #EngineOfHope RT @piersmorgan: Boris Johnson just said Britain will beat this virus by staying at home. 'That is how we'll save lives.' So again I ask, w… 53 minutes ago

liz90732123

liz @10DowningStreet @michaelgove Thank you Michael gove for stepping up for Boris, you did an amazing job today and I… https://t.co/5JdqM4n0oP 57 minutes ago

czonevet

Canalzonevet RT @AmericaFirst150: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Chinese Coronavirus. “I am now self-isolating, but I will cont… 1 hour ago

bbnzarty

bbnzarty @BorisJohnson You are a good man, Boris. Just hope HM hasn't caught it which is the last thing the UK needs at pres… https://t.co/GxrAEVvcSZ 2 hours ago

TheEuroGirl

(((The Euro Girl))) RT @radiofanjohn: @Effiedeans @franknewall I don't know if Boris is doing a great job - none of us do. It will only become apparent when/if… 2 hours ago

J30EGO

Julie N @BorisJohnson Get well soon Boris, I think you and your team are doing a cracking job, we will beat this together xxx 2 hours ago

SASAeiei1

สานี่รีเลย RT @people: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Contracts Coronavirus: 'Together We Will Beat This' #PeopleNow https://t.co/PGNKfS50JF 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.