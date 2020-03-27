‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

The British PM posted a video on Twitter to share the news.

Johnson said he is going into self-isolation and is currently having mild symptoms. Johnson said he will continue to lead the government’s response via video conference.

Earlier, Prince Charles, heir to British throne had tested positive for Covid-19.

Weeks earlier, he was seen avoiding handshakes at an event.

Charles, aged 71, is now in self-isolation at his home in Scotland.