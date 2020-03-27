Trump invoking Defense Production Act to acquire more ventilators now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:58s - Published Trump invoking Defense Production Act to acquire more ventilators U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that he is invoking the Defense Production Act to require General Motors Co to build much-needed ventilators for coronavirus patients after he accused the largest U.S. automaker of "wasting time" during negotiations. 0

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, saying "negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course." He said the action "will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives." GM said in a statement in response to Trump it has been working with ventilator firm Ventec Life Systems and GM suppliers "around the clock for over a week to meet this urgent need" and said its commitment to Ventec's ventilators "has never wavered." The act grants the president power to expand industrial production of any key materials or products for national security and other reasons. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and other Democrats have urged him to invoke the act, but the president had been reluctant to do so until now.





Tweets about this Robin⚓️🛶🍹🏖⛵️ RT @RepAdamSchiff: As usual with “this” president, Donald Trump defects responsibility for his own failures and incompetence. Stop talkin… 6 seconds ago Water From Air RT @maxberger: Trump appears to be extorting the Governor of Michigan — just like he extorted the President of Ukraine. Instead of invoki… 14 seconds ago Alan Jacobson Trump orders General Motors to make ventilators, invoking the Defense Production Act. Problem is, they'll only be g… https://t.co/g8qX5sO91s 40 seconds ago Cat (@🏠) @42Gnome @MargeELDER8 @LesterMoe6 @89wunderlust @RickyCa69392149 @MpoppEileen @khimmelfarts @mick719 @1933Baby… https://t.co/LbwPkWyvSs 57 seconds ago Jake Hamby RT @nprpolitics: President Trump has ordered the use of the Defense Production Act to compel General Motors to “accept, perform and priorit… 2 minutes ago Dorothy Sunday RT @EdnalunaJ: @THEHermanCain Yeah...but negotiations fell thru! After GM committed to act very quickly to produce 40,000 ventilators and… 2 minutes ago Chochilino Coronavirus US live: Trump signs $2.2tn stimulus bill after invoking Defense Production Act https://t.co/HbcCLvKwgq 2 minutes ago Quilting Leather RT @CitizenCohn: NEW Trump is invoking the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to manufacture ventilators. https://t.co/t1KId0… 3 minutes ago