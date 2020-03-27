Global  

Girl Dressed as Dinosaur Sings Happy Birthday Outside Friend's House During Coronavirus Lockdown

This girl dressed in a dinosaur costume visited her friend's house to wish her happy birthday.

Her friend's family was practicing self-isolation during coronavirus lockdown.

So, she stood outside her house and funnily danced and sand to wish and congratulate her.

