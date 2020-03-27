Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Stops Non-Essential Construction During Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:16s - Published Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Stops Non-Essential Construction During Pandemic As New Yorkers practice social distancing, concerns have been raised about construction workers doing the opposite; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports. 0

