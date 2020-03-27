Global  

At least 13 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Grafton senior facility, including 3 deaths

At least 13 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Grafton senior facility, including 3 deaths

At least 13 positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Grafton senior facility, including 3 deaths

Two more people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ozaukee County have died.

Both of them lived at Village Pointe Commons, the nursing home in Grafton where there's been an outbreak of coronavirus.

