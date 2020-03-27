Global  

Converting Existing Machines To Ventilators For COVID-19 Patients

The nation’s hospitals are scrambling to find ventilators as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, and the CBS 2 Investigators have learned there is already a machine that can be converted into a working ventilator.

CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

