Law and Order SVU S21E18 Garland's Baptism By Fire Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:15s - Published 2 weeks ago Law and Order SVU S21E18 Garland's Baptism By Fire Law and Order SVU 21x18 "Garland's Baptism By Fire" Season 21 Episode 18 Promo Trailer HD - Chief Garland must put friendship aside when a pastor at his church is arrested. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Jamie Gray Hyder. Guest starring Demore Barnes, Roger Cross, Aunjanue Ellis and Rick Fox. 0

