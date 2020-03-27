Vivarium movie clip with Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots - Plot synopsis: Tom and Gemma (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) are looking for the perfect home.
When a strange real-estate agent takes them to Yonder, a mysterious suburban neighborhood of identical houses, Tom and Gemma can’t leave quick enough.
But when they try to exit the labyrinth-like housing development, each road takes them back to where they started.
Soon, they realize their search for a dream home has plunged them into a terrifying nightmare, in this taut thriller filled with white-knuckle suspense.
Director Lorcan Finnegan
Writers Garret Shanley
Actors Jesse Eisenberg, Imogen Poots, Jonathan Aris, Senan Jennings, Eanna Hardwicke
Genre Thriller
Run Time 1 hour 37 minutes