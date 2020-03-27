Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vivarium movie clip with Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots

Vivarium movie clip with Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Vivarium movie clip with Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots

Vivarium movie clip with Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots

Vivarium movie clip with Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots - Plot synopsis: Tom and Gemma (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) are looking for the perfect home.

When a strange real-estate agent takes them to Yonder, a mysterious suburban neighborhood of identical houses, Tom and Gemma can’t leave quick enough.

But when they try to exit the labyrinth-like housing development, each road takes them back to where they started.

Soon, they realize their search for a dream home has plunged them into a terrifying nightmare, in this taut thriller filled with white-knuckle suspense.

Director Lorcan Finnegan Writers Garret Shanley Actors Jesse Eisenberg, Imogen Poots, Jonathan Aris, Senan Jennings, Eanna Hardwicke Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 37 minutes

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.