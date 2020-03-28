Trump on governors: 'If they don't treat you right, I don't call'

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday criticized some governors for not being grateful enough for federal assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, saying "If they don't treat you right, I don't call."

"When they're not appreciative to me, they're not appreciative to the Army Corps of Engineers, they're not appreciative to FEMA, it's not right," Trump said.

Washington experienced the first major U.S. outbreak of COVID-19 and has been among the hardest-hit states.

As of Thursday the state reported about 3,200 cases and 147 deaths.




