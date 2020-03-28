Trump on governors: 'If they don't treat you right, I don't call' now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published Trump on governors: 'If they don't treat you right, I don't call' U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday criticized some governors for not being grateful enough for federal assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, saying "If they don't treat you right, I don't call." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Trump on governors: 'If they don't treat you right, I don't call' "When they're not appreciative to me, they're not appreciative to the Army Corps of Engineers, they're not appreciative to FEMA, it's not right," Trump said. Washington experienced the first major U.S. outbreak of COVID-19 and has been among the hardest-hit states. As of Thursday the state reported about 3,200 cases and 147 deaths.





You Might Like

Tweets about this LaurieWJN RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: “If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call,” Trump says of governors who need dire aide to save American liv… 3 seconds ago TK 🐶 RT @jdawsey1: "If they don't treat you right, I don't call," Trump says of governors, saying he told Pence not to call the governors of Was… 3 seconds ago Ruth Spencer RT @kurteichenwald: Dont miss what Trump is saying. He is willing to let the people of Michigan and Washington die simply because the gove… 3 seconds ago Laurie LeClair RT @Yamiche: 🚨President Trump just claimed on Hannity that governors are asking for medical equipment (ie masks and ventilators) and other… 4 seconds ago Lori Pickert RT @kenvogel: !!! TRUMP has urged PENCE not to call governors in affected states who have criticized the federal response. "I say Mike, do… 6 seconds ago Rachel Kirschner RT @girlsreallyrule: Trump asked about what governors can do to enable fed assistance: "very simple, I want them to be appreciative-I don't… 6 seconds ago Poops McGee RT @Yamiche: Pres Trump says governors not praising him means they aren't praising federal govt. “I want them to be appreciative. We’ve don… 7 seconds ago She Persisted RT @christinawilkie: Trump on governors: "When they're not appreciative to me, they're not appreciative to the Army Corps of Engineers." "… 11 seconds ago