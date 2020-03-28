A 9 year old from walker county set up a prayer wall outside of her fence to provide support for her neighbors and community.

Chyanne martin wrote "faith over fear" over her fence to encourage her neighbors during this difficult time.

She set up a prayer request box right alongside the fence to pray for anyone who needs it.

"because of the coronavirus, people need a lot, and don't have many people to really help them pray, so i decided to make a wall so they have a place to pray."

Anyone who wishes to send their prayer request to chyanne, can do so at the corner of colerain and daughtry street in walker county.