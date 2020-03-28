Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prayer Wall

Prayer Wall

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Prayer Wall
A girl is setting up a prayer wall in her neighborhood in LaFayette.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Prayer Wall

A 9 year old from walker county set up a prayer wall outside of her fence to provide support for her neighbors and community.

Chyanne martin wrote "faith over fear" over her fence to encourage her neighbors during this difficult time.

She set up a prayer request box right alongside the fence to pray for anyone who needs it.

"because of the coronavirus, people need a lot, and don't have many people to really help them pray, so i decided to make a wall so they have a place to pray."

Anyone who wishes to send their prayer request to chyanne, can do so at the corner of colerain and daughtry street in walker county.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.