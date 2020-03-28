Camión se queda atascado bajo sobrepaso en Marysville

Global  

Un camión semirremolque se quedó atrapado debajo de un sobrepaso del tren en la carretera 70 en Marysville.

Secas.

En marysville.

El paso elevado no es muy alto, pero la altura esá publicada.

Esto sucedó ayer.

No sabemos cánto tiempo lleó desatascar el camón... el táfico tuvo que ser desviado a su alrededor.

Cal trans dice que este es el segundo camón atascado este mes y que la poliía informa que ha habido 16 incidentes similares en dos años y medio.

Se esá trabajando en un proyecto de $ 111 millones de ólares para solucionar la situacón, el cual los fondos no han sido aprobado.




