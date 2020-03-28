Global  

How lockdown in India hit daily wage workers & migrant labourers

As a nationwide lockdown is imposed in India, daily wage workers and migrant labourers are hit hard.

Workers were seen returning to their native places.

As transportation has been suspended, people were seen returning on foot.

In Maharashtra, two trucks were found with migrant workers inside.

The police caught the truck near Maharashtra-Telangana border.

Meanwhile, social workers have been providing food to the homeless.

People were also seen preparing food in gurdwaras.

