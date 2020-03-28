Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Magic Pills Documentary Movie - Homeopathy is a fraud!

Magic Pills Documentary Movie - Homeopathy is a fraud!

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
Magic Pills Documentary Movie - Homeopathy is a fraud!

Magic Pills Documentary Movie - Homeopathy is a fraud!

Magic Pills Documentary Movie - Homeopathy is a fraud!

Plot synopsis: After being framed by the media, filmmaker and homeopath Ananda More crisscrosses the world to meet with scientists, practitioners, and patients to learn whether homeopathy is science-based or is an elaborate placebo that cons millions and endangers lives Director: Ananda More Writers: Ananda More, Fernanda Rossi I repeat: Homeopathy is definitely a fraud!

Don't believe those charlatans!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.