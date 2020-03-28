Magic Pills Documentary Movie - Homeopathy is a fraud! 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:50s - Published Magic Pills Documentary Movie - Homeopathy is a fraud! Magic Pills Documentary Movie - Homeopathy is a fraud! Plot synopsis: After being framed by the media, filmmaker and homeopath Ananda More crisscrosses the world to meet with scientists, practitioners, and patients to learn whether homeopathy is science-based or is an elaborate placebo that cons millions and endangers lives Director: Ananda More Writers: Ananda More, Fernanda Rossi I repeat: Homeopathy is definitely a fraud! Don't believe those charlatans! 0

