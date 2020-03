Last weekend of March forecast

SKIES WILL BE CLEARING IN KERNCOUNTY OVERNIGHT.TEMPERATURES WILL BE VERY COLDJUST BEFORE SUNRISETOMORROW.

THE VALLEY WILL HAVEOVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 30S AND40S.

SOME LOCATIONS COULD BESEEING FROST.CLOUDS ROLL IN BY THE AFTERNOON,AND TEMPERATURESSTAY BELOW NORMAL FOR THISTIMEOF MARCH.

BAKERSFIELD WILLBE IN THE LOW-60S, LAKE ISABELLAIN THE MID-50S AND THESOUTH MOUNTAINS IN THE LOW-50SAND UPPER-40S.VALLEY AIR QUALITY REAMINS GOOD.TWO DISTURBANCES WILL BE PUSHINGINTO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA THISWEEKEND.

MOST OF THEPRECIPTATIONASSOCIATED WITH THESE STORMSWILL STAY NORTH OF KERN COUNTY.THE BEST CHANCE TO GET SOMELIGHT SHOWERS WILL BE LATESATURDAY INTO EARLY SUNDAY.

MOSTOF THAT WILL BECENTERED OVER THE MOUNTAINS.CONDITIONS WILL BE DRYING OUTWITH A BIG WARM UP ON THE WAYNEXT WEEK.

BY TUESDAYBAKERSFIELD WILL BE BACK TO THE70S.

