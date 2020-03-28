Global  

The human skills we need in an unpredictable world | Margaret Heffernan

The more we rely on technology to make us efficient, the fewer skills we have to confront the unexpected, says writer and entrepreneur Margaret Heffernan.

She shares why we need less tech and more messy human skills -- imagination, humility, bravery -- to solve problems in business, government and life in an unpredictable age.

"We are brave enough to invent things we've never seen before," she says.

"We can make any future we choose."

