Loss of taste and smell could be early sign of coronavirus, experts say

As always we have team coverage tonight -- as the coronavirus outbreak continues to ramp up in our area - on day five of governor browns "stay home, save lives" order!

But first we go to kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren.

He's live from lane county public health in eugene.

He shows us how one unique symptom is effecting people's senses.

Chynna today at the joint press conference public health experts announced one unique but common symptom they're seeing in people who have tested positive for covid-19.

They say they are losing their sense of taste and smell.

Jason davis, a spokesperson for lane county public health, says those symptoms are happening before others start to ramp up.

Others symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness a breath.

Jeff rutherford works at a company that cares for elderly people in their homes.

He says that he or anyone he knows hasn't experienced a loss of taste or smell.

But says that good information to keep in mind.

It's scary for me i got to keep healthy and do the best i can because i know there is a lot of shortage on health care workers and so i'm just try to do the best i can.

Davis says while there are some common symptoms, others have experienced it differently.

He says one man that tested positive in lane county was vomiting regularly for a week.

Davis says another common symptom they're seeing is extreme fatigue.

Coming on kezi 9 news at 5 i'll tell how public health experts are is investigating confirmed cases.

And why they say they have enough investigators, at least for now.

Reporting live in eugene i'm michael sevren kezi 9