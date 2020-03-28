Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Hartford Church finds a way to hold Stations of the Cross "Virtually"

New Hartford Church finds a way to hold Stations of the Cross "Virtually"

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
New Hartford Church finds a way to hold Stations of the Cross 'Virtually'

New Hartford Church finds a way to hold Stations of the Cross "Virtually"

St.

John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford held a Virtual Stations of the Cross Friday night, and plans to do so for the next two Friday nights during lent.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Hartford Church finds a way to hold Stations of the Cross "Virtually"

Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s.

Partly sunny on thursday, with highs in the low 50s.

Scattered rain showers are possible on friday, with highs in the low 50s.

Way to hold stations of the cross tonight.

St.

John the evangelist church held a virtual stations of the cross.

Around 40 tuned in fofor the service.

This was the first time the church something like this.

Cheryl smith the church's director of faith formation says it's important to note that teens did all the readings, and that young people should stay connected in any way they can right now.

The church plans to do something like this again the next two friday n nig stay connected in any way they




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.