Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colorado data shows social distancing, stay-at-home order could save tens of thousands of lives

Colorado data shows social distancing, stay-at-home order could save tens of thousands of lives

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Colorado data shows social distancing, stay-at-home order could save tens of thousands of lives

Colorado data shows social distancing, stay-at-home order could save tens of thousands of lives

Coronavirus deaths would have topped 33,000 in Colorado by June without any social distancing and the state would be in dire need for more than 10,000 more intensive care beds, according to data released by Gov.

Jared Polis at a news conference Friday, as he explained the numbers behind why he issued a statewide stay-at-home order this week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Colorado data shows social distancing, stay-at-home order could save tens of thousands of lives

POSSIBLE.SLOW THIS TRAJECTORY, ANDSAVE LIVES HERE IN OURSTATE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jbwilsonii

Let us not talk falsely now RT @DenverChannel: Gov. Polis used data show how social distancing and the stay-at-home order could save thousands of lives over the next f… 16 minutes ago

markhardennews

MarkHardenNews RT @MGoodland: @GovofCO shows off data on how Colorado will get through #COVID19Colorado and how social distancing will cut down on # of IC… 48 minutes ago

CallswithCory

CallswithCory RT @DenverChannel: Here’s a link to the data presented by the governor at today’s news conference. https://t.co/OeyaeI5wCv Our story: http… 2 hours ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Here’s a link to the data presented by the governor at today’s news conference. https://t.co/OeyaeI5wCv Our story:… https://t.co/eH3ZpqoFXj 3 hours ago

blairmiller

Blair Miller Here’s a link to the data presented by the governor at today’s news conference. https://t.co/5FmX9cnrXM Our story:… https://t.co/Tek2FDxg9R 3 hours ago

tas689

Theresa Sella @dougducey https://t.co/akvaDtXjeK @dougducey facts. My other state gets this. We went from , 400 to 500 to 650 i… https://t.co/IHz37TLpYz 3 hours ago

MountainsStars

star gazer RT @blairmiller: Story: Gov. Polis used data to show how social distancing and the stay-at-home order could save thousands of lives over th… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.