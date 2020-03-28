Global  

The Blacklist S07E13 Newton Purcell

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
The Blacklist 7x13 "Newton Purcell" Season 7 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz conducts a secret investigation on the side.

Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red after a shipping mishap.

The Blacklist 7x13 Promo/Preview "Newton Purcell" The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 13 Promo The Blacklist 7x13 Promo "Newton Purcell" (HD) #TheBlacklist » Watch The Blacklist Fridays at 9:00pm on NBC » Starring: James Spader, Megan Boone

