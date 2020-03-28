The Blacklist S07E13 Newton Purcell

The Blacklist 7x13 "Newton Purcell" Season 7 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz conducts a secret investigation on the side.

Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red after a shipping mishap.

