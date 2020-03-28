Global  

Cold front swinging through Colorado, rain to turn to snow tonight in Denver

The snow that falls tonight will be light across the Denver metro area, but we'll see more south and west of downtown.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Palmer Divide and eastern plains east of Limon for around 3 to 6 inches of snow.

This heavier snow will lead to slushy conditions Saturday morning near Castle Rock and Castle Pines.

