Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez On EOC Sending 'Confusing' Public Safety Alert

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez On EOC Sending 'Confusing' Public Safety Alert

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez On EOC Sending 'Confusing' Public Safety Alert

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez On EOC Sending 'Confusing' Public Safety Alert

Did you receive that public service alert from Miami-Dade County Friday afternoon?

Mayor Carlos Gimenez says the alert may have caused some confusion.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

caminosaseguir

Mine RT @wsvn: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has signed an executive order that mandates all essential businesses in the county to institute s… 5 minutes ago

gisal2010

G Miami | ‘Please Don’t Panic’: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez On EOC Sending ‘Confusing’ Public Safety Alert https://t.co/xUvZ4ESZbd 1 hour ago

CarlosADeArmas

Carlos A. De Armas RT @CarlosADeArmas: #DeArmasForMayor Attached is the petition to include my name in the ballot for Miami-Dade County Mayor Election, pleas… 3 hours ago

jesusggil

Jesús G. Gil. RT @Cityofdoral: @Cityofdoral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez has signed an Emergency Order, “Safer at Home”. This order, which is in addition t… 3 hours ago

CBoomerVazquez

Christina Vazquez RT @WPLGLocal10: CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: Responding to a patchwork of different stay-at-home measures across municipalities, Miami-Dade County… 4 hours ago

kegcat1

kegcat1 RT @CBSMiami: Did you receive that public service alert from @MiamiDadeCounty Friday afternoon? @MayorGimenez says "Don't panic". He says t… 5 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Did you receive that public service alert from @MiamiDadeCounty Friday afternoon? @MayorGimenez says "Don't panic".… https://t.co/qltMxQqbxF 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.