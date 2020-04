North Carolina Neighbors Put Up Christmas Decorations to Spread Cheer Amid COVID-19 Crisis

135907 I LEAVE ABOUT 630 EVERYMORNING AND I JUST HAPPENED TOMORNING AND I JUST HAPPENED TOBE RIDING BY MY NEIGHBORS ANDBE RIDING BY MY NEIGHBORS ANDBE RIDING BY MY NEIGHBORS ANDTHEY HAVE THIS BIG SIGN OU ANDTHEY HAVE THIS BIG SIGN OU ANDTHEY HAVE THIS BIG SIGN OU ANDIT SAYS JOY AND IT WAS ALL LITTHEY HAVE THIS BIG SIGN OU ANDIT SAYS JOY AND IT WAS ALL LITUPIT SAYS JOY AND IT WAS ALL LITUPUPIT'S THE ONE WORD THAT CHANGEDIT'S THE ONE WORD THAT CHANGEDAMY DALTON'S DAY.

IT SPARKED SOMETHING INME AND I LITERALLYME AND I LITERALLYBURST INTO TEARS ON THE WAY TOBURST INTO TEARS ON THE WAY TOWORKWORKWORKSHE'S A NURSE AT ALAMANCESHE'S A NURSE AT ALAMANCESHE'S A NURSE AT ALAMANCEREGIONAL HOSPITAL -- AND ON THEREGIONAL HOSPITAL -- AND ON THEREGIONAL HOSPITAL -- AND ON THEFRONTLINES OF THE CORONAVIRUSREGIONAL HOSPITAL -- AND ON THEFRONTLINES OF THE CORONAVIRUSCRISIS..FRONTLINES OF THE CORONAVIRUSCRISIS..FRONTLINES OF THE CORONAVIRUSCRISIS..AMY DALTONCRISIS..AMY DALTONCRISIS..AMY DALTON140012 WE HAVE THE MAJORITY OFAMY DALTON140012 WE HAVE THE MAJORITY OF140012 WE HAVE THE MAJORITY OF140012 WE HAVE THE MAJORITY OFTHE COVID19 PATIENTS ON OURTHE COVID19 PATIENTS ON OURTHE COVID19 PATIENTS ON OURFLOOR..

WE HAVE QUITE A FEWRIGHT NOW THAT ARE PENDINGTESTINGRIGHT NOW THAT ARE PENDINGTESTINGTESTINGAND ITS TAKING A LITTLE BIT OFAND ITS TAKING A LITTLE BIT OFTIME TO GET THOSE NUMBERS BACKAND ITS TAKING A LITTLE BIT OFTIME TO GET THOSE NUMBERS BACKSOTIME TO GET THOSE NUMBERS BACKSOSOWE DONT KNOW WHAT WERE BEINGWE DONT KNOW WHAT WERE BEINGEXPOSED TO RIGHT NOWEXPOSED TO RIGHT NOWEXPOSED TO RIGHT NOWSO WHEN SHE CAME HOME ONE DAYSO WHEN SHE CAME HOME ONE DAYSO WHEN SHE CAME HOME ONE DAYTHIS WEEK --THIS WEEK --THIS WEEK --SHE DECIDED TO EXPOSE OTHERS --SHE DECIDED TO EXPOSE OTHERS --SHE DECIDED TO EXPOSE OTHERS --TO THE SAME FEELING SHE HAD THATTO THE SAME FEELING SHE HAD THATTO THE SAME FEELING SHE HAD THATMORNING...TO THE SAME FEELING SHE HAD THATMORNING...AMY DALTONMORNING...AMY DALTONAMY DALTONAMY DALTON140033 THAT WORD JOY140033 THAT WORD JOY140033 THAT WORD JOYDALTON PUT UP HER CHRISTMAS BLOWDALTON PUT UP HER CHRISTMAS BLOWDALTON PUT UP HER CHRISTMAS BLOWUPS --- CHRISTINA HRINKOUPS --- CHRISTINA HRINKOUPS --- CHRISTINA HRINKO140708 WE SOCIALLY DISTANCED OUR140708 WE SOCIALLY DISTANCED OUR140708 WE SOCIALLY DISTANCED OURCHRISTMAS DECORATIONSCHRISTMAS DECORATIONSCHRISTMAS DECORATIONSTHEN HER NEXT DOOR NEIGHBORS DIDTHEN HER NEXT DOOR NEIGHBORS DIDTHEN HER NEXT DOOR NEIGHBORS DIDTHE SAME...THE SAME...THE SAME...CHRISTINA HRINKOCHRISTINA HRINKOCHRISTINA HRINKO140755 ITS KINDA NICE TO SEE140755 ITS KINDA NICE TO SEE140755 ITS KINDA NICE TO SEEEVERYBODY DRIVE BY AND KINDAEVERYBODY DRIVE BY AND KINDAEVERYBODY DRIVE BY AND KINDABRAKE FOR A SECOND AND LOOK ATBRAKE FOR A SECOND AND LOOK ATBRAKE FOR A SECOND AND LOOK ATTHEM AND SMILE BECAUSE ITSTHEM AND SMILE BECAUSE ITSTHEM AND SMILE BECAUSE ITSKINDA A HARD TIME FOR EVERYONETHEM AND SMILE BECAUSE ITSKINDA A HARD TIME FOR EVERYONEALL INSPIRED -- BY THISKINDA A HARD TIME FOR EVERYONEALL INSPIRED -- BY THISKINDA A HARD TIME FOR EVERYONEALL INSPIRED -- BY THISFAMILY...ALL INSPIRED -- BY THISFAMILY...ALL INSPIRED -- BY THISFAMILY...JOHN TREADWELLFAMILY...JOHN TREADWELLJOHN TREADWELL141505 IM GLAD THIS TIME OF141505 IM GLAD THIS TIME OFUNCERTAINTY THAT WE CAN MAKEUNCERTAINTY THAT WE CAN MAKEPEOPLE LAUGH MORE THAN ANYTHINGPEOPLE LAUGH MORE THAN ANYTHINGJOHN TREADWELL AND HIS WIFEPEOPLE LAUGH MORE THAN ANYTHINGJOHN TREADWELL AND HIS WIFEORIGINALLY JUST PUT THE "JOY"JOHN TREADWELL AND HIS WIFEORIGINALLY JUST PUT THE "JOY"ORIGINALLY JUST PUT THE "JOY"SIGN UP...SIGN UP...SIGN UP...BUT THEN PEOPLE STARTED DARINGBUT THEN PEOPLE STARTED DARINGBUT THEN PEOPLE STARTED DARINGTHEM TO ADD MORE... PROMISINGTHEM TO ADD MORE... PROMISINGTHEM TO ADD MORE... PROMISINGCASH FOR CHARITY...THEM TO ADD MORE... PROMISINGCASH FOR CHARITY...JOHN TREADWELLCASH FOR CHARITY...JOHN TREADWELLCASH FOR CHARITY...JOHN TREADWELL141505 IF WE CAN RAISE MONEY INJOHN TREADWELL141505 IF WE CAN RAISE MONEY IN141505 IF WE CAN RAISE MONEY IN141505 IF WE CAN RAISE MONEY INTHE MEANTIME IM ALL FOR ITTHE MEANTIME IM ALL FOR ITTHE MEANTIME IM ALL FOR ITTHEY REALIZE CHRISTMAS ---THE MEANTIME IM ALL FOR ITTHEY REALIZE CHRISTMAS ---JOHN TREADWELLTHEY REALIZE CHRISTMAS ---JOHN TREADWELLTHEY REALIZE CHRISTMAS ---JOHN TREADWELL141739 WE JUST WANTED PEOPLE TOJOHN TREADWELL141739 WE JUST WANTED PEOPLE TO141739 WE JUST WANTED PEOPLE TO141739 WE JUST WANTED PEOPLE TOTAKE A BREAK FROM REALITY.TAKE A BREAK FROM REALITY.TAKE A BREAK FROM REALITY.CAN COME -- ANY TIME OF YEAR.TAKE A BREAK FROM REALITY.CAN COME -- ANY TIME OF YEAR.JOHN TREADWELLCAN COME -- ANY TIME OF YEAR.JOHN TREADWELLJOHN TREADWELL141624 IT WAS A GOOD DISTRACTION141624 IT WAS A GOOD DISTRACTIONFROM EVERYTHING THATS GOING ONFROM EVERYTHING THATS GOING ONIN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW AND IFROM EVERYTHING THATS GOING ONIN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW AND ITHINK IT MADE PEOPLEIN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW AND ITHINK IT MADE PEOPLEIN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW AND ITHINK IT MADE PEOPLEFEEL GOOD