100 Year Birthday

- mrs.louvenia mcdonald turns 100- years old.

But in light of- the corona virus outbreak her - celebration had to be a little- different.- news 25's victoria bailey - explains.

- - "the lady you see before you is- because - of miss lou.- mrs.louvenia mcdonald is- - - - celebrating 100 years of life - with her family and friends.- "i can't remember growing up- from 12 years old granny lou- telling us she was- going to make it to 100 so we - all were- very excited about this birthda- that she actually made it to 10- and it definitely - inspires us to say we're gonna- make it to 100 as well" - family from as far as new york- and orlando drove the biloxi- to fellowship and show mrs. lou- how much she is loved.- "when granny was molding us int- the people we are today she mad- sure to say - if you want a better life you - know- - - - we so these are the things that- you have to do so i listen to - her now i'm working for - orange county health department- in orlando florida i'm a degree- professional and i could've don- it- without her"- with coronavirus cases climbing- - - - throughout the nation, instead- of the usual birthday bash, - mrs.lou had to- celebrate at a safe distance.

- "i know what's going on the - pandemic and everything going - on in the world.- but this is an occasion i - couldn't miss.

This is my - grandmother, she's- making 100.

- i drove all the way in from - orlando to share this special - time with her and i'm so- glad i did.

It's such a - wonderful thing to have shared- this with her."

- "granny lou is just the most- sweetest person she's always go- an open heart open hand - and like i said i've been in- this family for over 30 years - now and we're looking for 100 - more" - in biloxi, victoria bailey, new- 25.

