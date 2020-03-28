Global  

Four Passengers Dead On Holland America Cruise Ship

Four Passengers Dead On Holland America Cruise Ship

Four Passengers Dead On Holland America Cruise Ship

Four guests on board Holland America’s Zaandam cruise ship have passed away.

A statement on the company website Friday said the guests were “older,” but did not confirm whether or not they died from COVID-19.

