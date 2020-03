St. Lucie County secures grant to cover childcare costs for first responders, medical workers

SUPPORT THOSE MEN AND WOMEN ONTHE FRONT LINES OF THECORONAVIRUS.

LAW ENFORCEMENT,FIREFIGHTERS, DOCTORS ANDNURSES- ESSENTIAL WORKERS- AREPUTTING IN A LOT OF HOURS.NOW- THEYTO MAKE SURE THEIR FOCUS CANBE ON THEIR JOBS- AND NOTSTRESSES AT HOME.

MEGHANMCROBERTS REPORTS.<< LOOKLIVE: MANY ESSENTIALEMPLOYEES LIKE FIREFIGHTERSDONBEING HOME WITH THEIR CHILDRENWHILE SCHOOL'S OUT.

SO INSTEADOF MAKING THEM SCRAMBLE TOFIGURE OUT WHAT TO DO& ST.LUCIE COUNTY HAS THAT MUCHHANDLED.

PKG THE CORONAVIRUSIS SHAKING UP EVERYONETO DAY LIFE& NATS BUT FIRSTRESPONDERS, MEDICALPROFESSIONALS, GOVERNMENTWORKERS, STILL REPORT TO WORK.AND NOW THEYHELP TO MAKE WORKING A LITTLEEASIER.

16:19:26;28“ONE LESSTHING FOR THEM TO WORRYABOUT." WILL ARMSTEAD WITH THEBOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF ST.LUCIE COUNTY SAYS CHILDCARE-WILL BE HANDLED.“FIRSTRESPONDERS, POLICE, YOU KNOWFIREFIGHTERS, THEY STILL HAVETO PUT THOSE THINGS OUT.

THEYSTILL HAVE TO MAKE SURETHEY.THEY NEED A PLACE WHERE THEIRKIDS CAN GO”“THEREISSUE.

THERESO, WECHALLENGE HEAD-ON”COMMISSIONER CHRIS DZADOVSKYWORKED TO SECURE A100-THOUSAND DOLLAR GRANT FROMTHE MORGRIDGE FAMILYFOUNDATION.

THE MONEY WILL GOTO A COVID-19 RAPID RESPONSEFUND&WITH THE COMMUNITYFOUNDATION OF MARTIN AND ST.LUCIE... IT WILL COVER THECOSTS OF CHILDCARE THROUGH THEBOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF ST.LUCIE COUNTY.

IT ALSO KEEPSBOYS AND GIRLS CLUB STAFFEMPLOYED& AND KEEP THE COUNTYRUNNING SMOOTHLY.“MAKING SUREWE HAVE TWO OF OUR STAFF WITH8 KIDS AND THE RIGHT AMOUNT OFDISTANCE.

WEAND BEYOND MAKING SURE THEREEVEN MORE DISTANCE” THIS ALSOMAKES SURE CHILDREN OFESSENTIAL EMPLOYEES HAVESOMEONE TO HELP THEM LOG ON TOVIRTUAL SCHOOL STARTING MONDAYSTATEWIDE.

THE 100 THOUSANDPROVIDES ABOUT A MONTHS WORTHOF CHILDCARE& BUT WITH THEUNCERTAINTY OF HOW LONGCORONAVIRUS WILL BE A CONCERN“IT DEPENDS ON HOW FARCORONAVIRUS WANTS TO LINGERON.

IF IT STAYS LONG, WEGOING TO NEED MORE SUPPORT”COUNTY LEADERS HOPE THEHELPERS KEEP STEPPING UP.“WERISE ABOVE AND THE CITIZENS OFTHIS COMMUNITY HAVE ALWAYSDONE THAT.

IEMOTIONAL TODAY BECAUSE THISIS IMPORTANT FOR US TO GET ITRIGHT” TAG: THE COUNTY SAYSBUSINESSES AND COMMUNITYMEMBERS CAN ALSO CHIP IN ANDSPONSOR A CHILD FOR CHILDCARE..

THAT CAN HELP EXTENDHOW LONG THE SERVICE WILL BEFREE TO THESE FIRSTREPSONDERS.

