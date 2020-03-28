Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oklahoma receives thousands of test kits, who will get them first?

Oklahoma receives thousands of test kits, who will get them first?

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Oklahoma receives thousands of test kits, who will get them first?
Oklahoma receives thousands of test kits, who will get them first?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oklahoma receives thousands of test kits, who will get them first?

TESTING PROCESS IS LIKE.PEOPLE HAVE TO CONTACT THEIRHEALTHCARE PROVIDERS FOR ATEST TO BE ORDERED.

FORTHOSE WHO don't have APROVIDER - call an emergencyroom.

DON'T SHOW UP.

DOINGSO POTENTIALLY EXPOSES OTHERTO THE VIRUS.

THE TEST ISA SWAB OF YOUR NOSE THAT'SSENT TO A LAB FOR TESTING.THEIR GOAL IS TO HAVERESULTS WITHIN 24 HOURS.RIGHT NOW.

THERE ARE THREETESTING LABS IN THE STATE.AND THEY'RE WORKING ONROLLING OUT MOBILE SCREENINGSITES WITHIN THE NEXT FEWDAYS.

I'M SIERRA PIZARRO.

2WORKS FOR YOU.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.