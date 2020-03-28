Global  

Governor Polis sets up state relief fund to help community-based groups amid COVID-19

Governor Polis sets up state relief fund to help community-based groups amid COVID-19

Governor Polis sets up state relief fund to help community-based groups amid COVID-19

The state of Colorado has set up a relief fund to help small businesses, nonprofits, local governments, school districts and more in the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

That fund started taking applications Thursday.

Denver7's Meghan Lopez reports.

Governor Polis sets up state relief fund to help community-based groups amid COVID-19

