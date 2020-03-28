Governor Polis sets up state relief fund to help community-based groups amid COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:06s - Published Governor Polis sets up state relief fund to help community-based groups amid COVID-19 The state of Colorado has set up a relief fund to help small businesses, nonprofits, local governments, school districts and more in the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus. That fund started taking applications Thursday. Denver7's Meghan Lopez reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Governor Polis sets up state relief fund to help community-based groups amid COVID-19 STUDENTS TO LEAVE SCHOOL EARLY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this ✨Ricardo Leal✨ RT @DenverChannel: The state of Colorado has set up a relief fund to help small businesses, nonprofits, local governments, school districts… 23 minutes ago Denver7 News The state of Colorado has set up a relief fund to help small businesses, nonprofits, local governments, school dist… https://t.co/zM6Aamtjj8 1 hour ago