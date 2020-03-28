Global  

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy battling cancer pleads with public to stay home

An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy battling stage four cancer is putting his health at risk to protect his community.

In return, he’s pleading with the public to stay home to help stop the spread of coronavirus in Colorado.

