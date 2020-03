Severe Weather Awareness: Flooding Tips 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:41s - Published Flooding is often so deadly because people do not respect the power of water. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Severe Weather Awareness: Flooding Tips DAYS TO PREPAREFOR A FLOOD...BUT, IN OTHERCASES, SUCH ASFLASH FLOODING,WATER CAN RISE INA MATTER OFMINUTES.CHIEFMETEOROLOGISTJENNIFER ZEPPELINJOINS US NOW TOBREAK THIS ALLDOWN FOR US ...AND HAS WHATYOU NEED TOKNOW TO STAYSAFE.IN OUR AREA, THETWO MOSTCOMMON TYPES OFFLOODING WEEXPERIENCE ARERIVER FLOODINGAND FLASHFLOODING.RIVER FLOODINGCAN TYPICALLY BEFORECAST INADVANCE AND THERIVER WATER WILLRISE SLOWLY OVERTIME AND REMAINHIGH FOR DAYS.DURING FLASHFLOODING, THEREIS USUALLY LITTLETO NO WARNING ASWATER RAPIDLYRISES IN A MATTEROF MINUTES ANDTHEN LEVELSTYPICALLY FALLAGAIN IN LESSTHAN A DAY.OF COURSE, AS WESAW IN THEFLOODING OFMARCH OF 2019,WATER DOESN'TALWAYS PLAY BYTHE "RULES."





