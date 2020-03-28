Global  

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 665, with 102 in Pima County, and 13 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Arizona Deparmtent of Health Services.

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

DEATHS RELATED TO COVID-19TARGET HAS CONFIRMED THAT ANEMPLOYEE WHO WORKS AT ADISTRIBUTION CENTER IN TUCSONTESTED POSITIVE.

THE ARIZONADEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICESSAYS -- WITH 665 CASES IN 13COUNTIES -- THE CORONAVIUS ISCONSIDERED -- WIDESPREAD -- INOUR STATE.A NURSING HOME IN TUCSON --HAS BEEN HIT HARD -- BYCORONAVIRUS.

