Santa Clara County Ramps Up Health Care Infrastructure as COVID-19 Cases Surge now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:11s - Published Santa Clara County Ramps Up Health Care Infrastructure as COVID-19 Cases Surge Santa Clara County is preparing for a surge of coronavirus cases and treating the very ill by hiring more nurses, building a makeshift hospital and adding intensive care units to hospitals. Maria Medina reports. (3-27-20) 0

