Santa Clara County Ramps Up Health Care Infrastructure as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Santa Clara County Ramps Up Health Care Infrastructure as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Santa Clara County Ramps Up Health Care Infrastructure as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Santa Clara County is preparing for a surge of coronavirus cases and treating the very ill by hiring more nurses, building a makeshift hospital and adding intensive care units to hospitals.

Maria Medina reports.

(3-27-20)

