India records 149 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 19 deaths so far | Oneindia News

India records 149 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 19 deaths so far | Oneindia News

India records 149 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 19 deaths so far | Oneindia News

Spike in COVID-19 cases, India prepares battle for stage 3; Ease on purchase of medicines for special cases; Infosys employee arrested over spread the virus message; States hurry to provide relief to out-of-job migrant labourers; Vegetables sold at prices higher than fixed rate at Punjab mandi and more news #Lockdown21

