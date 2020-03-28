Coronavirus - what events were cancelled this weekend?

A look at some of the sport and entertainment events that were due to take place this weekend before coronavirus forced a cancellation.



Tweets about this ratna_rajaiah The irresponsible behaviour in this is unimaginable- more than the people, I blame the authorities. WHAT were they… https://t.co/J5nUmh0F8J 2 hours ago Maz RT @Krista_B_85: If we had a chance to predict what two events in Saskatchewan were going to***us with the Coronavirus I would’ve guesse… 5 hours ago MuchMind MUCHMIND What if COVID-19 were a biological #WMD disguised as a #Pandemic? 9/11 vs #Coronavirus #Attack/#Defense E… https://t.co/Ka1FL1iFPP 6 hours ago Clyde McSparin Jr. #ABC #CBS #nbc #coronavirus . You projected/reported what’s happening today in mid-March and now when it’s happeni… https://t.co/iq0jYYgsOi 8 hours ago Liraz Postan RT @serpstat: 🥳This Wednesday, April 2, at 12 PM ET @Rliraz in #serpstat_chat: 👉What were your mistakes in a content marketing strategy? 👉D… 9 hours ago 🇺🇸🦅MPR👍45🦅🇺🇸 There were reports of hospitals being overflowed, preventing expecting mothers from going to a hospital to give bir… https://t.co/UQxM6qErbZ 12 hours ago Trisha Cain What if this lady & friends were linked to the start of coronavirus. I heard Trump called it "Chinese virus" to ge… https://t.co/oRERrKmAeS 13 hours ago indicttrump.co.uk Trump and his administration were watching events unfold in China #LIVE & #TECHNICOLOR so what possible f_cking exc… https://t.co/dom7nmjrDL 15 hours ago