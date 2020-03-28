Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus - what events were cancelled this weekend?

Coronavirus - what events were cancelled this weekend?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus - what events were cancelled this weekend?

Coronavirus - what events were cancelled this weekend?

A look at some of the sport and entertainment events that were due to take place this weekend before coronavirus forced a cancellation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alphabetiya

ratna_rajaiah The irresponsible behaviour in this is unimaginable- more than the people, I blame the authorities. WHAT were they… https://t.co/J5nUmh0F8J 2 hours ago

mazzy_49

Maz RT @Krista_B_85: If we had a chance to predict what two events in Saskatchewan were going to***us with the Coronavirus I would’ve guesse… 5 hours ago

MuchMind

MuchMind MUCHMIND What if COVID-19 were a biological #WMD disguised as a #Pandemic? 9/11 vs #Coronavirus #Attack/#Defense E… https://t.co/Ka1FL1iFPP 6 hours ago

mcsparc

Clyde McSparin Jr. #ABC #CBS #nbc #coronavirus . You projected/reported what’s happening today in mid-March and now when it’s happeni… https://t.co/iq0jYYgsOi 8 hours ago

Rliraz

Liraz Postan RT @serpstat: 🥳This Wednesday, April 2, at 12 PM ET @Rliraz in #serpstat_chat: 👉What were your mistakes in a content marketing strategy? 👉D… 9 hours ago

mpr2381

🇺🇸🦅MPR👍45🦅🇺🇸 There were reports of hospitals being overflowed, preventing expecting mothers from going to a hospital to give bir… https://t.co/UQxM6qErbZ 12 hours ago

TrishaC_in_PG

Trisha Cain What if this lady & friends were linked to the start of coronavirus. I heard Trump called it "Chinese virus" to ge… https://t.co/oRERrKmAeS 13 hours ago

PrezidenteTrump

indicttrump.co.uk Trump and his administration were watching events unfold in China #LIVE & #TECHNICOLOR so what possible f_cking exc… https://t.co/dom7nmjrDL 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.