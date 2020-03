Las Vegas restaurant offering curbside pickup with minimal human contact

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTING LOCALBUSINESSES STAYING OPEN AMIDTHE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC..TONIGHT..13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR ROSSDIMATTEI TAKES YOU INSIDE AVALLEY CAFE AND RESTAURANTMAKING BIG CHANGES TO SERVETHEIR CUSTOMERS..ROSS LL INTRO: 17:10:58 "SO,WHEN YOU CAN'T GO OUT ON AFRIDAY NIGHT, WHETHER IT BEDATE NIGHT OR A NIGHT OUT WITHFRIENDS, MAYBE THE NEXT BESTOPTION IS TAKEOUT, FROM ARESTAURANT LIKE LAWRY'S.NOW, IF YOU DO DECIDE TO DO THETAKEOUT OPTION, THEY'VE GOT ASYSTEM DOWN PAT HERE WHERE THEYARE DOING CURBSIDE PICKUP.YOU SIMPLY PULL UP.YOU DON'T EVEN HAVE TO GET OUTOF YOUR CAR.THAT WAY, YOU CAN KEEP THATSOCIAL DISTANCING.PKG: 17:22:57-:06 ROSS: WHAT DOPEOPLE LOVE SO MUCH ABOUTLAWRY'S?

MICHELLE: THE PRIMERIB!

ROSS: THE PRIME RIB...WHATIS IT ABOUT THE PRIME RIB?MICHELLE: OH I DON'T EVEN KNOWFROM THE ONLY ITEM ON THE MENUAT LAWRY'S LAS VEGAS.AND SINCE THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUSCLOSED DOWN THEIR DINING ROOM-- YOU CAN NOW PICK UP YOURDINNER WITHOUT LEAVING THECOMFORT OF YOUR CAR.SOT: 17:21:54-:59 WE ACCEPTYOUR PAYMENT, GIVE YOU YOURENTREES, WE'LL GO THROUGH YOURORDER, MAKE SURE YOU HAVEEVERYTHING CORRECT, PLACE IT INYOUR CAR, AND OFF YOU GO.CURBSIDE PICKUP DOESN'T REQUIRERESTAURANT STAFF TO TAKE FOODALL THE WAY TO A CUSTOMER'S CAR-- BUT SALES AND MARKETINGMANAGER MICHELLE RIZZO SAYS --IT'S THE BEST WAY TO SHOWPEOPLE THEIR FOOD IS SAFE ANDSANITARY.SOT: 17:22:08-:24 WELL WE FEELIT'S SAFER THAT WAY.SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REALLY ONTOP OF EVERYONE'S MINDS.BUT WE ALSO WANT OUR GUESTS TOFEEL COMFORTABLE.WE DON'T WANT THEM TO HAVE TOCOME INTO OUR BUILDING IFTHEY'RE NOT COMFORTABLE DOINGTHAT.YOU DON'T HAVE TO VENTURE INTOEVERYONE.WE'RE PREPARING FOODS IFTHEY'RE FRUSTRATED FROM ALWAYSCOOKING EVERYDAY, WE'RE HAPPYTO COOK.WE COOK VERY HOMESTYLE COOKINGEVERYTHING FROM PASTRIES TOPASTA -- BRISKET TO BAKEDSALMON -- AND SIX BLENDS OFTHEIR FAMOUS HAND- MIXEDGRANOLA.SOT: 1:23-:30 PEOPLE THAT DON'TLIKE IT, LOVE IT.AS A MAKESHIFT MARKET INSIDE-- SELLING BASIC NECESSITIESLIKE RICE, BEANS, EGGS, MILK,EVEN TOILET PAPER.SOT: 3:31-:44 IF IT'S AN EASIERPLACE FOR SOMEONE TO COME TO USTO BUY AS OPPOSED TO GOING TOTHE SUPERMARKET, I FIND THATBECAUSE WE'RE A SMALL GENERALSTORE STYLE, PEOPLE CAN CALLUS, WE PUT THEIR ORDERTOGETHER, THEY PAY OVER THEPHONE, WE PACK EVERYTHING, WESTICK IT OUTSIDE.THAT WAY YOU CAN PICK UP YOURORDER WHILE AVOIDING ANYDIRECT CONTACT.BECAUSE AS MUCH AS SONIA MISSESSOCIALIZING WITH HER CUSTOMERS-- SHE WANTS THEM TO STAY FED,HEALTHY, AND HAPPY.SOT: 3:56-:07 WE'RE ALLCREATURES OF SOCIALIZING.EVERYBODY WANTS TO TALK AND ILOVE TO TALK TO PEOPLE, BUTIT'S KINDA TAKEN A TURN OFWHERE WE WERE AND WHERE WE ARE.ROSS LL TAG: "AND EVERYONEORDER, YOU'RE GOING TO GET 20%OFF THAT ORDER THROUGH THE ENDOF THE MONTH.WE'LL HAVE MORE DETAILS ATKTNV.COM, JUST SEARCH "WE'REOPEN." REPORTING IN LAS VEGAS,RD, 13 ACTION NEWS.IF