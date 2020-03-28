Office in Bangkok installs rows of emergency sinks for workers to wash hands during coronavirus outbreak

Global  

Footage shows builders installing a row of emergency sinks in an office block so users of the building can wash their hands before going to work.

The devices were plumbed into the lobby of the building in Bangkok, Thailand, this morning (March 28) to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

They also have temperature checks, hand sanitiser gel and social distancing precautions at the entrance and in the lifts.

Office manager, P'Ning, said: ''I'm determined to keep the building free from Covid-19.''




