Belarus hosts local soccer match despite coronavirus threat

(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) BELARUS SOCCER FAN, MIKHAIL, SAYING: "The situation is that we don't have it (coronavirus) yet.

Or maybe we are not told.

We need to continue living, it's Friday, tomorrow is a day off.

I think we are going to win."

(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) SOCCER FAN, ALEXANDER, SAYING: "I am not afraid.

My favourite team, "Torpedo-BelAZ" plays and I will be with it forever, despite this coronavirus, I will always come to the stadium"

(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) BELARUS SOCCER FAN, MIKHAIL, SAYING: "What is there to be afraid of?

Soccer is interesting, better than sitting at home.

We have a quiet town, no infection cases here so far.

All is good."

(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) "Torpedo-BelAZ" HEAD COACH, YURI PUNTUS, SAYING: "Considering the situation in the world I am thankful to all the folks on the stands, the brave hearts.

Personally, I heard the support at the sideline."

(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) BELARUS SOCCER FEDERATION PRESS SECRETARY, ALEXANDER ALEINIK, SAYING: "The Belarus Soccer Federation decided to continue the Premier League.

We are keeping in touch with the Health and Sports ministries, constantly monitoring the situation."

(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) BELARUS SOCCER FEDERATION PRESS SECRETARY, ALEXANDER ALEINIK, SAYING: "The fans that attend the games and cheer for their teams - they are what we have.

We need to work with them and make sure there are more of them."

STORY: Belarus soccer championship is one of the few that decided not to stop despite the global coronavirus pandemic as FC Torpedo-BelAZ from Zhodino played FC Belshina from Bobruisk on Friday (March 27).

Local soccer fans told Reuters that supporting their favourite team is more important than exposing themselves to possible infection risks.

"I am not afraid.

My favourite team, "Torpedo-BelAZ" plays and I will be with it forever, despite this coronavirus, I will always come to the stadium," said soccer fan Alexander.

Belarus has 94 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The country's authorities reported about 24,000 tests had been conducted.

Torpedo-BelAZ managed to get a 1-0 victory, allowing them to top the league's table along with "Energetik-BGU".

(Production: Vladimir Kostin, Dmitry Turlyun)