Djokovic pledges one million euros to help fight coronavirus in Serbia

(SOUNDBITE) (Serbian) ATP WORLD NUMBER ONE TENNIS PLAYER, NOVAK DJOKOVIC, SAYING: "I want to start by expressing huge gratitude and a big hello to all medical experts, medical staff around the world and especially home in Serbia, which has been fighting for the people's health over days, weeks and months, which is putting an effort to help the people infected by the coronavirus in every possible way.

This is an unpredictable situation, very serious for all of us.

It changes from day to day, the source of information, the condition, everything changes.

Unfortunately, the number of people infected and ailing from this virus grows daily and, because of that, Jelena and I, and my whole family and the entire Foundation team decided to collect as much relevant information as possible, to figure out which is the best way for us to donate our resources." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (Serbian) ATP WORLD NUMBER ONE TENNIS PLAYER, NOVAK DJOKOVIC, SAYING: "Our donation is one million euros for the acquisition of respirators and additional medical equipment.

The respirators are presently the most needed medical equipment in the saving of lives.

"Judging by the situation in the hospitals, from what we learned from medical experts, the respirators are needed now and are the best short-term and long-term solution in the battle against this virus."

VARIOUS OF DJOKOVIC PRACTISING STORY: World number one Novak Djokovic pledged one million euros ($1.10 million) to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment in his native Serbia on Friday (March 27), joining a list of other athletes in the fight against coronavirus.

The virus, which emerged in China late last year, has brought sporting events around the world to a halt and killed more than 24,000 people.

Rafa Nadal had called on Spanish athletes to help raise 11 million euros ($12.13 million) to help fight the pandemic while Roger Federer contributed one million Swiss Francs ($1.04 million) to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.

"I wish to express my gratitude to all the medical staff across the world and in my native Serbia for helping everyone infected by the coronavirus," Djokovic told Serbian media over a video conference from Marbella, Spain.

"Unfortunately, more and more people are getting infected every day.

My wife Jelena and I are putting together a plan how to best donate our resources to people in need." "Our donation is one million euros for the purchase of ventilators and other medical equipment." Serbia has reported 457 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven deaths.

Djokovic was in imperious form before the pandemic brought the tennis season to a halt with both the men's ATP Tour and the WTA Tour, which runs women's competitions, suspended till June 7.

The 32-year-old Serb has won 18 straight matches this season, lifting the ATP Cup with Serbia before a record-extending eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne and then a fifth title at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

With countries going into lengthy lockdowns to arrest the spread of the virus, Djokovic said he had enjoyed spending an extended amount of time with his family.

