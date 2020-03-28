Global  

Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 720.

Amid the ongoing threat, here are the top ten updates on the pandemic.

MHRD postponed the medical entrance test NEET in view of the pandemic.

Aviation ministry extended the ban on domestic flights till 14 April.

RBI reduced its repo rate to 4.4% amid the coronavirus threat.

