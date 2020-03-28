Man Catches Turkey with His Bare Hands Using Decoy

Occurred on March 24, 2020 / Manchester, Georgia, USA Info from Licensor: "Due to the virus, Kyle and myself were working remotely.

We were able to leave early, so we decided to turkey hunt after the passing rain.

When we finally heard the roar of the gobbles, we knew we were going to double.

The jakes had full gobbles.

When they came around the corner, we realized it was a group of jakes.

Kyle had always mentioned catching one behind my decoy.

At that time, I grabbed my phone, and he grabbed the camera.

The rest is history."