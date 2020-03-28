Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man Catches Turkey with His Bare Hands Using Decoy

Man Catches Turkey with His Bare Hands Using Decoy

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Man Catches Turkey with His Bare Hands Using Decoy

Man Catches Turkey with His Bare Hands Using Decoy

Occurred on March 24, 2020 / Manchester, Georgia, USA Info from Licensor: "Due to the virus, Kyle and myself were working remotely.

We were able to leave early, so we decided to turkey hunt after the passing rain.

When we finally heard the roar of the gobbles, we knew we were going to double.

The jakes had full gobbles.

When they came around the corner, we realized it was a group of jakes.

Kyle had always mentioned catching one behind my decoy.

At that time, I grabbed my phone, and he grabbed the camera.

The rest is history."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.