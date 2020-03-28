Curing Quarantine Boredom With Your Lazy Cat

Occurred on March 24, 2020 / Bloomington, Indiana, USA Info from Licensor: "Coronavirus has us in quarantine and with boredom came seeing if my sleeping cat would sleep through us building a card tower on him.

He woke up halfway through but he is so lazy he just watched us build the tower three levels high.

The last frame is seeing it collapse.

This was filmed on day six of quarantine and he helped us beat boredom and set a new record for stacked cards."