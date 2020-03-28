Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus

Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus
Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

matiere

matiere* Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus | Euronews https://t.co/vPT8whHoD7 2 minutes ago

GreeceOutsideIn

Greece Outside In Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus https://t.co/VQSlxvB6AK #Greece #news 12 minutes ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus https://t.co/oyKLElwEmV https://t.co/38TlZZhlyX 29 minutes ago

blues_pablo

Sœur Dominique / Hôpital du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus https://t.co/rmbfcMymXB 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.