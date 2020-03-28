Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus



Tweets about this matiere* Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus | Euronews https://t.co/vPT8whHoD7 2 minutes ago Greece Outside In Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus https://t.co/VQSlxvB6AK #Greece #news 12 minutes ago Zyite Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus https://t.co/oyKLElwEmV https://t.co/38TlZZhlyX 29 minutes ago Sœur Dominique / Hôpital du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ Migrants arriving in Greece say they have no protection against coronavirus https://t.co/rmbfcMymXB 32 minutes ago