Watch: Varun Dhawan shares coronavirus awareness rap

Watch: Varun Dhawan shares coronavirus awareness rap

Watch: Varun Dhawan shares coronavirus awareness rap

As celebs have been sharing videos urging people to stay indoors amid coronavirus threat, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also dropped a smashing video.

Varun shared a rap video explaining all precautionary measures that should be taken.

Video also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech explaining importance of social distancing.

Coronavirus has infected over 700 people and killed 19 across India.

.@Varun_dvn shares a special rap about the 21-day lockdown; says 'Janata Curfew Rocks'

.@VarunDhawan's rap on 21-day #lockdown goes viral.

.@VarunDhawan's rap on 21-day #lockdown goes viral.

#VarunDhawan Shares a New Rap Song Featuring #PMNarendraModi's 21-Day Lockdown Speech and We're Loving This Catchy…

