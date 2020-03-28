TMJ4 Weather 3/28/20

We are tracking some scatteredshowers and thunderstorms onthis Saturday morning withtemperatures in the 40s.Expect multiple rounds of rainfor today with the greatestchance for strong to severethunderstorms between 4pm to8pm.

Some storms will becapable of producing largehail, damaging winds andisolated tornadoes.

Hightemperatures for today willrange from the upper 40s tomid 50s-depending on how farnorth the warm front makesinto SE Wisconsin.

Showers andthunderstorms will continuefor tonight with lows in themid 40s.

Sunday will be windywith scattered showers off-and-on throughout the day;expect wind gusts up to 40 mphand highs in the mid to upper40s.Monday and Tuesday will bequiet and cooler with partlycloudy skies and highs in themid to upper 40s.

On Wednesdaythere will be a slight chancefor some isolated showersotherwise mostly cloudy skieswith highs near 50°°.