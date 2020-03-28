Covid Deaths Up, Doctors Take Extreme Measures To Get Medical Supplies now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s - Published Covid Deaths Up, Doctors Take Extreme Measures To Get Medical Supplies According to Reuters, as of Friday coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000, with over 1,630 people dead in the U.S. Dr. Arabia Mollette of Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in New York City’s Brooklyn borough said "We are scared. We’re trying to fight for everyone else’s life, but we also fight for our lives as well..." Many tired doctors and nurses have been forced to cope with medical supply shortages by taking extreme measures. 0

