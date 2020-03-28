Global  

NHS staff conduct Covid-19 tests at Chessington drive-through centre

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s
NHS staff conduct Covid-19 tests at Chessington drive-through centre

NHS staff conduct Covid-19 tests at Chessington drive-through centre

NHS staff conduct drive-through coronavirus tests at Chessington World of Adventures.

It is one of many temporary new sites setting up to samples from NHS workers in a bid to prevent them having to self-isolate due to symptoms.

