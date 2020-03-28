NHS staff conduct Covid-19 tests at Chessington drive-through centre now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published NHS staff conduct Covid-19 tests at Chessington drive-through centre NHS staff conduct drive-through coronavirus tests at Chessington World of Adventures. It is one of many temporary new sites setting up to samples from NHS workers in a bid to prevent them having to self-isolate due to symptoms. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cabdiraxmaan Aar RT @HarunMaruf: Somalia ordered three machines that can conduct #Covid_19 tests, and are expected to arrive in two to three weeks, followed… 25 minutes ago Abdirahaman Osman Somalia ordered three machines that can conduct #Covid_19 tests, and are expected to arrive in two to three weeks,… https://t.co/i42QHPweqL 2 hours ago Shirwac Afrax Somalia ordered three machines that can conduct #Covid_19 tests, and are expected to arrive in two to three weeks,… https://t.co/Ve60J0Slha 3 hours ago