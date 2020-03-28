Global  

3 Kansas City hotels close

Three Kansas City, Missouri hotels have closed after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THE WINDSNEXT, COMING UP.KELEIGH: THANK YOU.THREE KANSAS CITY, MISSOURIHOTELS HAVE CLOSED AMID THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.THE ADAMS MARK HOTEL AND COCOKEY WATER RESORT, CROSSROADSHOTEL, AND SHERATON CROWN CENTERHAVE ALL CLOSED THEIR DOORS.THAT MEANS HUNDREDS OF WORKERSHAVE BEEN LAID OFF INDEFINITELY.BOTH KANSAS AND MISSOURI REQUIRELARGE EMPLOYERS TO NOTIFY THESTATE OF MASS LAYOFFS SUCH ASTHESE.THIS COMES AS THE OPENING OF THENEW LOEW’S CONVENTION HOTELDOWNTOWN IS BE




