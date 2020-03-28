Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China's Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown

China's Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
China's Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown

China's Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown

Province says travel will be allowed for people with health clearance, while imported cases increase across the country.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

liberty_earth

liberty.earth China’s Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown | China News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/csRX7bES1Q 4 days ago

Inbc24

INBC 24+ China’s Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown https://t.co/UFMgW7PXhf via @INBC24PLUS 4 days ago

Bitcoinisgood88

CoronaVirusChampion China's Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown @AJENews https://t.co/zhz433DGQ7 4 days ago

DrRevo

Dr S Chapler MD China's Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown @AJENews https://t.co/hfI36QJTGc 4 days ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News China’s Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown https://t.co/qS3e2mX29w 4 days ago

PinarSharghi

Pinar Sharghi China’s Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown https://t.co/JoH1LDdJG6 via @INBC24PLUS #COVIDー19… https://t.co/krxcIFS1Go 4 days ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News China’s Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown https://t.co/dPDWcmUYuZ 4 days ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe China’s Hubei to ease some travel curbs after months of lockdown https://t.co/JvrytrVmzq 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.